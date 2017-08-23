C'mon, it's technology. What's not to like?

Flashback to the late 1980s, when this large rural irrigation district is putting in a SCADA system to digitally control the gates on irrigation canals -- and a project manager pilot fish has to sell the concept to users.

"As PM, it was my job to give a demonstration of the capabilities of the system to the very skeptical farmers and irrigation managers who made up the district," fish says.

"To make it worse, I and my company were from the East Coast and were seen as interlopers trying to force our ideas on the farmers."

The demo is set for a cold winter day, and the farmers are waiting at the district office when fish arrives to set up his demo: a SCADA unit and a miniature model of an irrigation canal with all the types of equipment the system will operate.

Fish hurries to plug in the serial cable from his laptop to the SCADA -- and watches as a two-inch-long spark of static electricity jumps from the cable to the SCADA unit, killing both SCADA unit and laptop.

A tech is dispatched to race to the maintenance shop 60 miles away to pick up a new SCADA unit, while fish plays for time with the crowd.

"Two hours later, with some extra skeptical farmers watching, I was very carefully grounded as I plugged the serial cable from an office computer into the unit and proceeded with the successful demonstration of the model," says fish.

But that's just the first part. Next morning, a smaller group of still-skeptical farmers and managers gather for a field demo of the SCADA unit controlling some large gates in the canal system.

This time fish is already at the section of the irrigation canal for the demo, and everything is connected up and ready to show. Fish flips the power switch on the SCADA unit, and the demo is underway.

Almost immediately, smoke begins coming from the unit and all six gates start to open. Fish slams the switch off and the gates stop -- but the SCADA unit is once again toast.

Reports fish, "A FedEx delivery of new opto-isolation chips at the rural airport the next morning allowed me to repair the SCADA unit and, with a tip of the hat to Murphy, conduct a successful field demonstration."

