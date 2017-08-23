Microsoft releases fix for botched Office 2016 patch, KB 4011093

Late last night, Microsoft released a new Office 2016 patch, KB 4011093. According to the KB article, it fixes a bug in the Aug. 1 Office 2016 non-security patch KB 4011051, which left hyperlinks in Excel 2016 non-functional.

It also fixes two additional bugs:

For the 32-bit version of Outlook 2016, Office Store redirects you to the web store instead of opening the in-client store.

Editing languages and Help languages may be changed unexpectedly. For example, a display language may be missing from the editing languages list even if you have not removed it.

There’s no need to install this patch of a patch, unless you’re having problems with hyperlinks in Excel 2016 spreadsheets. KB 4011093 will not go out via Windows Update. Check the KB article for manual download and installation instructions.

See the discussion on the AskWoody Lounge.