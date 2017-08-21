Pico Pro is an automated craft brewery that brews fresh craft beer using recipes from award-winning breweries. Brew any style of beer you desire – from IPAs to session ales to stouts to porters – starting with just the press of a button. Your beer will be fermented, carbonated, and ready to enjoy in a little over a week. Built-in steam cleaning and dishwasher-safe components make for a simpler cleanup. The list price has been reduced by $150, so if you've been interested in a super compact and automated homebrew setup, you may want to consider the current pricepoint. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "$150 Price Drop on Pico Pro Craft Beer Brewing Appliance - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.