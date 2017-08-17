Free Windows 10 installation and configuration training

There are now multiple editions and installation options for Windows 10, so picking the right version for the right purpose can get confusing.

In this free course from PluralSight, Installing and Configuring Windows 10, you’ll learn how to select the correct Windows 10 edition, locate and create offline installation media you'll want, and understand the various deployment methods available.

You'll also learn how to upgrade or migrate from an older version of Windows to Windows 10 and perform a clean install. Finally, you'll learn how to multiboot Windows 10 with other clients.