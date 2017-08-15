This month's Windows and Office security patches: Bugs and solutions

One week after Patch Tuesday, and would-be Windows Updaters are facing a handful of bugs. Some will find them minor annoyances. Others … not so much. Here are the known bugs, and where we stand in the struggle to resolve the problems.

Worthy of note: Microsoft is now acknowledging many bugs that in the past would’ve gone without comment. There’s hope.

Here are the known, significant buggy security patches:

Dozens of patches were made to Office earlier this month but, so far, I’m not aware of any bugs.

Depending on which version of Windows you’re using, and how you’re using it, those bugs may be important or they may be annoyances.

I continue to recommend that you hold off on applying this month’s patches. I haven’t seen any malware outbreaks that are blocked by the August patches, and we may get some surprises — good, bad or indifferent — later today.

Have a question or a bug report? Drop by the AskWoody Lounge.