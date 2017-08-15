Sometimes, bad taste matters

This pilot fish says his cable provider is delivering "really crummy internet speeds and tiling on our TVs" -- and there's no improvement in sight.

"Our cable company's response was to replace the aerial drop line -- four times in a three-month span!" reports fish. "Seems that squirrels just kept chewing on the line."

"The final time, my wife was at home for the service appointment. A more senior tech had been dispatched for this visit. After replacing the line, he went to his truck and returned carrying a can of vegetable oil spray.

"My wife said, 'That won't last. It rains so frequently that it get washed off.'

"The tech replied, 'It's not making the line slippery that will fix it. This spray will make the cable taste nasty to the squirrels!'

"He was right -- that line lasted about seven years before needing to be replaced when a branch fell on it. Reinforced my opinion that a good, experienced tech is preferable in so many situations."

