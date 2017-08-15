Windows 10 Pro for Workstations: undoing a huge 1990s mistake

Disclosure: Microsoft is a client of the author.

Microsoft has made many critical mistakes over the years. Something not uncommon in any firm. But one that seemed to me to be one of the most foolish was to take Windows NT, which was initially uniquely focused on Servers and Workstations, and fold elements of Windows 9x into it to create a more common code base. That made sense from a cost standpoint but created problems for all three groups. Windows Server had to then overcome consumer messaging and elements, workstation users seemed to lose focus entirely, and desktop users got more complexity then they’d ever wanted or needed.

Since then the server platform has become more focused on servers, consumers have been getting a ton of extra focus, but workstation users were still left out in the cold. Until now, last week Microsoft announced they were going to again focus on this critical group of users the engineers and professional creators that, while small in numbers, are massive in terms of their impact on the world. These are the people that literally design and build everything we touch, see, live in, and go to war with. This is not a group that ever should have taken a back seat to anyone, and with Windows Pro for Workstations, they again get the focus they should have always had.

Workstation users

Engineers are a very special group of users in a corporation. This is one of the few groups who generally have a great deal to say about the hardware and software they use because, just like high level mechanics, their training and therefore productivity is tied tightly to what they use. I once saw a company try to force an engineering group to use outdated systems with the result being that engineers only stayed with the firm for about 6 months and this was one of the causes for the firm’s failure. If you don’t keep engineers happy it can not only adversely impact your bottom line but cause, as I observed, the firm to fail.

The other thing that is different between engineers and most other user groups is that the software firms that build the products they use certify the hardware to assure reliability and performance. Now they still need common functions to communicate and collaborate with the rest of the firm so it hasn’t been uncommon for them to have two PCs, one a workstation and one like the rest of us but, having don’t this myself, I think that is less than ideal (though it does surprisingly cut back on messaging distractions).

Other groups that have similar high-performance needs and often get workstations are animators, graphic artists, photographers, and scientists. And while some of these folks have used gaming rigs in the past many prefer workstation class products if given the option.

Windows 10 Pro For Workstations

Driven out of the Windows Insider program; it should be no surprise that Workstation users have been demanding their own focused operating system. Microsoft’s response is Windows 10 Pro for Workstations and, as you’d expect, its focus is initially on performance, reliability and data loss protection (particularly for large files common in engineering and film efforts). This resiliency is in two unique features ReFS (Resilient file system) which is optimized to blend speed and aggressive protections against data corruption, and NVDIMM-N support. This last is a new form of persistent non-volatile memory which has flash storage and DRAM on the same module while presenting as DRAM.

They have also increased file sharing speed, critical to the large file needs of the target audience, and they have removed some hardware limitations. Previously users couldn’t use server grade processors and were limited to two CPUs and 2TB of memory. Now they can have up to 4 CPUs and 6TB of memory. Yes, workstations potentially just got a ton more expensive but given the related groups drive the bottom line in many of their firms paying more for extra performance has never been a real problem.

Now there are other groups like financial analysts who also could use aspects of this operating system and newly supported hardware so the audience for the product could be wider than we think. It might even include some pro-gamers over time. I should admit I’m now tempted to build a multi-processor rig myself.

Wrapping up

Engineers, and others who lived on workstations, were largely forgotten when Microsoft blended the Windows NT and Windows 9x code base and that was an unfortunate, and I think, unwise oversight. Windows 10 Pro for Workstations reverses that mistake and is the first in what is likely to be a renewed effort to never forget workstation users again. This unique customer focus suggests there could be other efforts to better focus on unique users going forward. For instance, I can imagine a version of Windows specifically for professional gamers as well. We’ll see, for now it is just good that Microsoft is putting user needs ahead of internal needs again and I think this speaks to the value of having an engineer run the company.

This article is published as part of the IDG Contributor Network. Want to Join?