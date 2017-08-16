8 steps to install Windows 10 patches like a pro

Once you’re happy with the updates (or the wheels have fallen off and you’ve either put them back on or given up in disgust), you should turn off Automatic Updates. In Windows 10 version 1703 Pro and Enterprise, that’s easy. In Windows 10 Home you don’t have the same capabilities — skip to the next slide.
To block Automatic Updates (you can say “defer” if you prefer), click Start > Settings > Update & security. Click the link marked “Advanced Options.” You can see the “Choose when updates are installed” pane in the screenshot.
Microsoft has changed the terminology several times in the past couple of months, but choosing “Current Branch for Business” in the first drop-down box should assure that you won’t be upgraded to the next version of Windows (presumably, version 1709) until Microsoft says it’s ready for widespread adoption. By choosing CBB, you’re avoiding the four-month-long unpaid beta-testing phase, where those who leave Automatic Update enabled get to install and test the new version of Win10 as soon as it’s rolled onto their machines.
Watch Computerworld for warnings and advice about Microsoft releasing the next version of Windows to those who chose “Current Branch for Business.”
The Feature Updates box is supposed to delay the installation of new versions (read: version 1709) by the specified number of days. Remember Feature Update = Version change. At this point, we have no idea how that number will interact with the CBB choice in the first box — or even if it interacts at all. The rules seem to change every week.
The Quality Updates box, though, controls how long Windows Update waits to install the latest cumulative update. Remember Quality Update = Cumulative Update. I suggest you wind that up to 30 days, the maximum, but put a reminder in your calendar to check in a few weeks to see if the next cumulative update is behaving itself.
I don’t recommend that you Pause Updates using this setting. It isn’t clear what updates are being paused. You still want antivirus updates, for example, and even if Microsoft allows those through now, experience has taught that the rules change all the time.
Windows 10 versions 1507, 1511 and 1607 Pro and Enterprise had similar options, but you have to dig through Group Policy settings to get to them. See Step 3 of my Block forced Windows updates tip.