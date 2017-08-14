OK, there's SOMETHING we've left out here...

This IT pilot fish works for a school system, which means some equipment is in decidedly non-IT-friendly locations.

"For example, I was responsible for one school that had a server rack in an area that was set to become an office," says fish. "I wasn't thrilled about this, but it was what it was.

"Our building crew asked me about enclosing the rack as they converted the space to an office. I said sure, as long as I can get to the rack and it stays cool.

"Fast forward a few weeks: I happened to walk into the new office to set up the phone and found the rack was completely enclosed with two-by-four framing and drywall -- no doors, no access. I couldn't plug in a port to a switch if I wanted to. And for me to punch down a new run? Forget about it.

"I called the head of property, and he lets me know there was supposed to be a door to access it. The guy who built it never reviewed his plan with me, just put up walls.

"He's now going to meet with me and we're going to have him put doors on it so I can get to the front and back of it.

"Even though he's not an IT guy, you'd think that, when he was putting the walls up, he'd have wondered how we were going to get to it..."

