Review

Review: How SharePoint, Confluence, IBM Connections and Yammer compare

Enterprise social software can deliver agile information sharing and help companies boost productivity, save time and collaborate more efficiently. Real-world users weigh in on four options for the workplace.

Computerworld |

Become An Insider

Sign up now and get FREE access to hundreds of Insider articles, guides, reviews, interviews, blogs, and other premium content. Learn more.
Related Articles
See all Insider

Web-based tech can help companies in a variety of ways: agile information sharing, tighter integration and better productivity. It can also save time, improve collaboration and even lead to greater transparency.

For IT, DevOps and business professionals, the ROI from enterprise social software often comes from the analytics capabilities, which can uncover actionable data that's both accessible and easily integrated into corporate systems.

Microsoft SharePoint, Atlassian Confluence, IBM Connections and Microsoft Yammer all fit the bill in some ways. But is one better than the others?

At IT Central Station, users who have evaluated and shared feedback on enterprise social software discuss how the solutions they use deliver these requirements.

On the whole, are real-world users satisfied with the information sharing and analytics that their enterprise social tools provide?

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon