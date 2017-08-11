Late yesterday afternoon, Microsoft announced a new (but widely anticipated) edition of Windows 10, and it's a mouthful.

On the one hand, we have Microsoft telling us (or at least Terry Myerson telling Mary Jo Foley) that Windows 10 will be “One Windows” to rule them all — desktops, laptops, tablets, phones, nuclear launch codes.

On the other hand, we now have Windows 10 Home, Pro, Enterprise, Mobile, Mobile Enterprise, Education, Pro Education, IoT Core, the new Win10 S, and now Windows 10 Pro for Workstation PCs.

Then there are other editions that aren’t officially listed as such, but they’re certainly in the same genre: the two Long Term Servicing Channels, LTSC 2015 (formerly LTSB 1507/RTM) and LTSC 2016 (formerly LTSB 1607) and the long-term branch of 1607 that’s only offered to the 10 million customers with Clover Trail Atom processors (per Ed Bott at ZDNet). Not to mention “Microsoft 365,” which bundles Win10, Office, and Enterprise Mobility and Security, in both E3 and E5 flavors.

Did I miss any editions?

The first released version of this new “Pro for Workstation” edition will no doubt be called Windows 10 Fall Creators Update Pro for Workstation PCs, or WTFCUPFWP, for lack of a better acronym.

You can read Microsoft’s official announcement, or just go over the details reported by Brad Sams on Petri.com two months ago.

Microsoft says it’s offering this new edition for enhanced performance and reliability, with the long-anticipated ReFS (Resilient file system), persistent (non-volatile) memory support, faster file sharing and better performance on souped up hardware.

Pricing information hasn’t been released, but I figure Microsoft is offering WTFCUPFWP to increase profits. Add a few features and charge more.

Ya think?

