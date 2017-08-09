News Analysis

Windows 10 1607 cumulative update KB 4034658 wipes out Update History

If you’re updating the Anniversary Update, version 1607, it’d be a good idea to take a screenshot of your Update History before installing this month’s KB 4034658.

It’s still much too early to tell if we’re going to have problems with this month’s Patch Tuesday trove, but one irksome bug has cropped up with the Win10 Anniversary Update cumulative update, KB 4034658 — the one that brings Win10 version 1607 up to build 14393.1593.

When you install KB 4034658, the installer wipes out your Update History (see before and after screenshots).

update history before Woody Leonhard/IDG

Update History before

update history after Woody Leonhard/IDG

Update History after

I’ve seen no acknowledgment of the bug, explanation for it, or any workaround. Your smartest course of action is to take screenshots of any Update History that you wish to retain.

Surprisingly, I haven’t heard of similar bugs in the updates for other versions of Windows 10.

Found a bug? Have a solution? Join us on the AskWoody Lounge.

Woody Leonhard is a columnist at Computerworld and author of dozens of Windows books, including "Windows 10 All-in-One for Dummies."

