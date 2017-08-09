Windows 10 1607 cumulative update KB 4034658 wipes out Update History

It’s still much too early to tell if we’re going to have problems with this month’s Patch Tuesday trove, but one irksome bug has cropped up with the Win10 Anniversary Update cumulative update, KB 4034658 — the one that brings Win10 version 1607 up to build 14393.1593.

When you install KB 4034658, the installer wipes out your Update History (see before and after screenshots).

Woody Leonhard/IDG Update History before

Woody Leonhard/IDG Update History after

I’ve seen no acknowledgment of the bug, explanation for it, or any workaround. Your smartest course of action is to take screenshots of any Update History that you wish to retain.

Surprisingly, I haven’t heard of similar bugs in the updates for other versions of Windows 10.

