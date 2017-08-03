This 1080p Dash Camera captures video or stills, and is equipped with a motion detector and continuous loop recording. An emergency recording mode can be activated by sharp turns or sudden stops, and automatically captures unexpected driving incidents. The Dash Camera can also record whenever it sees motion in front or create a time-lapse video of your trip. Features Full HD 1080P, 170° Wide Angle Lens, 2“ LCD and Night Vision. Its typical list price has been reduced 44% to just $58.99. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "44% off Aukey Dash Cam, Full HD Wide Angle With Night Vision - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.