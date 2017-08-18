2017 IT jobs report: Southeast region

This IT jobs report covers Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (Also see our reports for the Pacific, Mountain, North Central, South Central and Northeast regions.)

Job market snapshot

Technology is big business in Georgia: With 17,000 technology companies, it’s the fifth-largest IT employment hub in the country, according to the state government’s High Demand Career Initiative (HDCI) program. In 2014, the state government formed the HDCI IT Task Force in partnership with employers across the state to address the acute shortage of technology workers.

Julia Davis, senior vice president and CIO at insurance provider Aflac in Columbus, Ga., has served on the task force for two years and can attest to the need for more technology professionals in the Southeast region as a whole. “We have to recruit more technologists,” she says, adding that employers are advocating for training and educational programs to produce more software and mobile developers, cybersecurity specialists and data analysts to meet demand. “We’re constantly battling each other for that skill set and talent,” she says.

Large companies either relocating to the Southeast or opening facilities in the region have fueled the demand for technology workers, Davis says — and those companies cut across industries, with the Southeast having big employers in various verticals from tourism (particularly big in Florida and along the coast) and manufacturing to retail and consumer goods. The Home Depot, Coca-Cola, Bank of America and the federal government are among the large employers in the Southeast.

Jason Hayman, a Baltimore-based research manager for IT staffing firm TEKsystems, says he counted more than a half-million online job postings in the region from April 2016 to April 2017, with companies in smaller cities such as Columbia, S.C., and Charleston, S.C., driving a lot of growth. Good workers, he says, “can take their pick of opportunities.”