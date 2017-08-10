Winery uses custom-built mobile apps to consolidate insights

Like vintners through the ages, E&J Gallo Winery believes that cultivating grapes is the most important part of the winemaking process. But the Modesto, Calif.-based company also thought that the ancient art of growing and harvesting grapes for wine might benefit from some high-tech help.

So company leaders set out to give their growers and support personnel digital tools to help manage the harvesting and irrigation practices. They wanted to provide more real-time data to help with decision-making, and they wanted the tools to be available via mobile devices, so workers could spend more time in the fields and less time at their desks.

The goal was to make an even better product.

"The benefits of these applications are increased quality and better wines. We are able to have our winemaking and grower relations staff spend their time focusing on grape quality and harvest management versus administrative tasks," says Gallo CIO Sanjay Shringarpure.

