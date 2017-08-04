2017 IT jobs report: South Central region

This IT jobs report covers Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama. Also see our reports for the Pacific, Mountain and North Central regions, and stay tuned for upcoming reports featuring other regions of the United States.

Job market snapshot

Kerry Stover, COO at Pariveda Solutions, a technology strategic services consultancy in Dallas, says he has to cast a wide net to fill positions that demand technical infrastructure skills such as servers and networking. Even harder to get, he adds, are strong enterprise architects, “people who can put together systems and processes,” cybersecurity professionals and data scientists.

One hiring strategy Pariveda and other employers in the area are turning to is “to find people in smaller markets to bring them into larger markets,” Stover says. “So you might search in Waco to draw them to Austin. If you’re in Dallas, you’ll put out leads in Oklahoma City, because it’s easier to get this talent in those places, and you can find people who want to move.”

Matthew Ripaldi, Houston-based regional senior vice president at engineering and tech staffing firm Modis agrees that a talent war is raging in the South Central region. “For a lot of skills, there are more opportunities than there are candidates,” he says.

Application developers and business analysts as well as big data specialists and service desk professionals are in high demand, Ripaldi says. Other hot skills include testing/quality assurance and networking. Many companies, particularly in the oil and gas industry, which is starting to grow again, are releasing money to fund backlogged work, and they need project managers.