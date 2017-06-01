Why we love online calendars (and our bosses)

IT pilot fish gets an email one morning from his boss: Can we reschedule our half-hour one-on-one meeting from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.?

"That meeting is supposed to be biweekly, though we haven't had it for six weeks because emergent management events keep preempting it," says fish. "But I replied 'Sure' and went into Outlook, opened up just that occurrence, changed the time to 2:30 p.m. and sent an update.

"About 15 minutes later I got a message from Outlook indicating that she had read the updated meeting notification.

"At 2:30 p.m. sharp I was at her office door. She looked at me funny and said I'd missed my 2 p.m. one-on-one meeting.

"I said, 'No, I didn't. You told me to reschedule it for 2:30 p.m., so I did.'

"She replied, 'I just dragged the meeting on the calendar down to 2 p.m.'

"I said, 'But your email said 2:30 p.m.!'

"She said, 'But I have a meeting with the Director at 2:30 p.m.!'

"I guess she saw the bewildered look on my face because she just shrugged. I said, 'Fine, you have my status summary,' and left.

"'See you in two weeks,' she said. Well, maybe..."

You've got a daily appointment with Sharky and a true tale of IT life. Help make that happen by sending me your story at sharky@computerworld.com,. You'll get a stylish Shark shirt if I use it. Comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get your daily dose of out-takes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.