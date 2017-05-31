Going postal, IT style

It's the 1980s, and when this company's IT department needs to get a copy of customer data to diagnose problems, the internet isn't an option, says a pilot fish in the loop.

"If the problem was urgent we would send out a service tech to collect the data in person," fish says. "But for lesser problems, we asked the customers to mail us their data using the standard media of the day: floppy disks."

Those aren't rigid 3-1/2-inch Mac-style disks, but the easily bendable IBM-style disks -- and fish and his cohorts notice that many of the disks show signs of having been folded in half, rendering them unreadable.

To prevent that, they start asking customers to reinforce their envelopes with stiff cardboard. But that doesn't always solve the problem.

One day fish's group is in a meeting in a conference room right next to the main entrance to their office building, with an easy view of the row of mailboxes for the building's tenants, when the mailman arrives.

"Our office building was clad in one-way mirrored windows, so people inside could see out but no one outside could see in," says fish. "We watched the mailman pull a manila envelope out of his mailbag at our mailbox. We were waiting on a data disk from one of our customers, so we took notice.

"First he tried pushing it through the mail slot, but it was just slightly too wide. Then he tried to fold it in half, but it was too stiff."

At this point, the dozen people in the conference room are all watching as the mailman tries and fails to get the envelope into the box, and then walks over to a triangular column that's only about 10 feet from the conference-room window.

The mailman presses the envelope against one of the column's corners. The envelope flexes, but still resists -- and fish and his co-workers can clearly read the label with DO NOT BEND in thick black letters on the envelope.

Then the mailman grips the envelope firmly along both edges and begins ramming it violently against the pillar. After several tries, he's finally able to fold the envelope in half and push it through the mail slot.

"We were all mute with astonishment for a few moments," fish says. "Then someone said, 'We should call the post office and complain.' Someone else replied, 'He already looks angry, and he has our address. Do you want to make him even more angry?'

"After the meeting, we called the customer and scheduled an in-person data pickup."

Don't go postal -- send Sharky your true tale of IT life by email at sharky@computerworld.com. You'll score a sharp Shark shirt if I use it. Comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get your daily dose of out-takes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.