7 ways to take control of Auto-correct on iPad and iPhone

Every iOS device includes auto-correct and predictive text features, which try to make sure you spell words correctly. These are great for most general writing, but are a problem when using complex industry specific terms.

This short guide will help you train autocorrect to handle the vocabulary of your industry. It is useful for enterprise users, medical practitioners, educators and anyone else who needs to use non-standard vocabulary.

Covfefe what you type

Metalanguage is a word. It basically describes the language we use to talk about language. The word ‘adjective’ is a metalanguage word. The term is also used to describe industry-specific words, such as ‘omnichannel’ in retail, or ‘handoff’ on a Mac. The problem with the spelling dictionaries included in iOS is that they while they are pretty accurate for most common words, they have no idea at all about industry-specific words, such as ‘covfefe’.

Teach your iPhone new tricks

One way to teach iOS a word you need to use is to open a new item in Notes and type the word into that note. Because it does not recognize that word autocorrect will probably suggest another word. You must reject that recommendation by tapping the small X you see beside it. Keep repeating these steps until iOS recognizes the word and no autocorrect suggestion appears. The process usually takes 10-12 repeats.

Create a Contact

Another way to teach your iOS device new words is to create a new contact containing that word. Open Contacts, tap the Plus + button to create a new contact, and put the word you want to use in the First, Last, or Company field of the dummy entry. Tap Done when you are finished. In future, your iPhone or iPad will recognize the word as a contact when you type it in. I don’t really like the idea of populating my Contacts app with this kind of thing, but it is one way to put industry-specific words into multiple iOS devices – just create a group containing fake contacts containing key metalanguage terms used in your industry, and export each item to employees through the Share menu. It’s time-consuming, but it works.

Quickest way: Use Safari

iOS also learns new words as you enter them in Safari’s search field. Type the word, hit return, over time the system will learn that word. You need to use the Safari browser for this to work.

Use Settings to add words

You can manually introduce words to your dictionary. Open Settings>Keyboards and choose Text Replacement. Now tap the + (plus) sign at top right. The Text Replacement dialog will appear, with Phrase and Shortcut. Put the correct word in the Phrase section. If autocorrect frequently recommends another word when you try to enter the word your dictionary doesn’t yet recognise, put this in the Shortcut spot. In future Autocorrect should recognize your word, even if it is ‘covfefe’.

Reject suggested words

If Predictive Text has taken to suggesting words you don’t want to use, just finish typing what you want to write and tap the ‘x’ to dismiss the suggestion. iOS learns as you use it, so each time you reject a suggestion it gets a little better at making better suggestions when you type. To use a suggested word, type a space, punctuation mark, or return character.

How to Reset Dictionary

Over time your dictionary may become less reliable. This could be because it has learned poorly-spelt words when you weren’t paying attention to your typing. You can try to type questionable words and then tap the ‘x’ beside them in the predictive text box, or rest the dictionary completely in Settings>General>Reset>Reset Keyboard Dictionary. This will return your dictionary to factory fresh state, though you will have to teach it any words you need all over again.

Turn it off completely

Not really an option unless you like to misspell words in important letters, messages and Tweets, you can turn Auto-Correct off completely. Open Settings>General>Keyboard and turn off Auto-Correction (toggle from green).

I hope these tips help you learn to type more accurately in future.

