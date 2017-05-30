Because the world is flat now, right?

This company wants to use cellular data connections to keep its remote sites online, reports a pilot fish working on the issue. And at some locations, just two things stand in the way of solving the connectivity problem: reality and an offshore support team in India.

"I would tell them the site was well below terrain," fish says. "They would refuse to accept that there was not line of sight to the cell tower.

"One of the sites was almost 200 feet below terrain. The support person in India informed me that our state is part of the midwest, and all of the midwest is flat, and so nowhere in the midwest is 200 feet below terrain.

"For that one, I was sent back out to the site twice after they sent a 'calibrated' electronic compass to the site to help me 'overcome my failure to adjust the antenna.'"

Keep Sharky pointed in the right direction by sending me your true tales of IT life at sharky@computerworld.com. You'll snag a snazzy Shark shirt every time I use one. Comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get your daily dose of out-takes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.