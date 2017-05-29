Old is the new New

This pilot fish's team is responsible for the latest round of PC upgrades, replacing the company's oldest PCs with newer models.

And, naturally, it's not going to be as simple as that. "I get a call from a manager who found out about the new PCs, and insists he needs one," says fish. "I do some research and determine that the manager's PC is faster than the ones that we're replacing.

"I try to explain this, but the manager insists he needs a new PC, and he won't stop bugging me.

"So I take an old, slow PC that was just taken out of rotation, reinstall the operating system, blow off all the dust, seal it into one of the new PC boxes lying around, cart it to the manager's office, unbox it and install it while the manager watches.

"Manager is happy with his 'new' machine, and I have another faster PC we can assign out.

"And I make a note to replace the manager's PC first on the next round of upgrades. Maybe we'll even give him an actual new PC..."

