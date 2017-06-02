IT buyer’s guide: The Dell Latitude 5289 2-in-1

The Dell Latitude 5289 2-in-1 provides a twist on the traditional business laptop, introducing a rotating hinge that enables its screen to lie flat against the back of its keyboard. Beyond its rotating, touch-screen display, however, the Dell Latitude 5289 delivers about what you would expect from an average business laptop -- which could be a selling point depending on how its unique form factor fits your workforce.

Overall, the Latitude 5289’s design feels somewhat modern, but it’s marred by the oddly large bezel surrounding the 12.5-inch laptop, making it top-heavy. In addition to its odd display design, the trackpad and keyboard on the Latitude 5289 leave a lot to be desired.

Design flaws aside, under the hood, the Latitude 5289 is a customizable and high-performing business laptop that provides the kind of security options that fit right into the enterprise. Here are four facets you should consider before purchasing the Dell Latitude 5289 2-in-1 business laptop for your users.

Productivity: Ports-a-plenty