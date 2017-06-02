Feature

IT buyer’s guide: The Dell Latitude 5289 2-in-1

Here’s what you should know before buying Dell’s highly configurable, secure 2-in-1 laptop for your business users.

Computerworld |

Become An Insider

Sign up now and get FREE access to hundreds of Insider articles, guides, reviews, interviews, blogs, and other premium content. Learn more.
Related Articles
See all Insider

The Dell Latitude 5289 2-in-1 provides a twist on the traditional business laptop, introducing a rotating hinge that enables its screen to lie flat against the back of its keyboard. Beyond its rotating, touch-screen display, however, the Dell Latitude 5289 delivers about what you would expect from an average business laptop -- which could be a selling point depending on how its unique form factor fits your workforce.

Overall, the Latitude 5289’s design feels somewhat modern, but it’s marred by the oddly large bezel surrounding the 12.5-inch laptop, making it top-heavy. In addition to its odd display design, the trackpad and keyboard on the Latitude 5289 leave a lot to be desired.

Design flaws aside, under the hood, the Latitude 5289 is a customizable and high-performing business laptop that provides the kind of security options that fit right into the enterprise. Here are four facets you should consider before purchasing the Dell Latitude 5289 2-in-1 business laptop for your users.

Productivity: Ports-a-plenty

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon