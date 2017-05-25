Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Get 63% off This 76-in-1 Precision Tool Set For Smartphones, Laptops and Electronics - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

repair kit
Credit: Amazon

This 76-piece repair kit contains everything you need to work on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, stereo, or anything else that requires precision instruments. Everything from screwdrivers, to a suction cup to a plastic spudger, whatever that might be. This kit is highly rated and a #1 best seller on Amazon, where its typical list price of $69.99 has been reduced 63% to $25.99. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "Get 63% off This 76-in-1 Precision Tool Set For Smartphones, Laptops and Electronics - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Oria 76-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set with Magnetic Driver Kit, Repair Tool Kits With Portable Box For iPad, iPhone, Laptops, PC, Smartphones, Watches and Other Devices

    $25.99 MSRP $69.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Computerworld's IT Salary Survey 2017 results
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon