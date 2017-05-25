'It's easier than Linux, so what's the problem?'

Sysadmin pilot fish is working for a big defense contractor, and when it comes to Unix and Linux, he's got decades of experience.

"I was responsible for many Linux workstations, complex software and maintenance and user support," says fish.

"I was still forced to use the company's Windows mail and calendaring system, even though my Linux mail and calendering was working fine. Windows 7 was such a pain.

"Then my manager needed to have a Windows 10 server set up -- and he gave that task to me, who'd barely heard of Windows 10.

"I struggled through the task, having to neglect some of my necessary routine Linux duties, but I got through it.

"Just about the time it was finally done, I heard that a co-worker was scheduled to attend Windows 10 Server installation and maintenance classes offsite. That did not sit well.

"Shortly after that, I gave my notice and started writing instruction tutorials for the numerous Linux tasks and software that I performed and maintained over many years with the company. I hope they helped. The Windows 10 assignment did not."

You can help Sharky out by sending me your true tale of IT life at sharky@computerworld.com. You'll snag a snazzy Shark shirt if I use it. Comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get your daily dose of out-takes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.