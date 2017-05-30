Opinion

What iOS 10.3 offers the enterprise

The update to Apple's mobile OS expands on device management, bolsters security

A lot of technical coverage about iOS 10.3 has focused on the introduction of APFS, a new modern file system that will eventually power all Apple products. APFS replaces the decades-old HFS file system that has been a staple for Macs and most other Apple devices. APFS is a key under-the-hood update that improves performance and security, even if it's largely invisible to most users. It's also significant for enterprises in that it does deliver some security advances.

But iOS 10.3 includes several key new features for enterprises and educational institutions that go far beyond just the new file system.

These are most important ones:

A new focus on Supervised devices

