Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

25% off Pac-Man Connect and Play With 12 Classic Games - Deal Alert

GameStar |

pacman
Credit: Amazon

Bandai's Pac-Man Connect and Play brings back your favorite classic video games right to your television. Connect the included cords directly into your television A/V jacks, and head back in time. Featuring 12 Classic games like: Pac-Man, Pac-Man Plus, Bosconian, Galaxian, Mappy, Super Pac-Man, Galaga, Dig Dug, New Rally X, Pac & Pal and Xevious. Not to mention, Pac-Man 256, which offers fans the chance to play the coveted level once made unavailable due to a bug in the program of the supposedly never-ending game. The list price of $19.99 has been reduced 25% down to $14.96 on Amazon, where it's currently listed as a #1 Best Seller. Get your Father's Day shopping done right now. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "25% off Pac-Man Connect and Play With 12 Classic Games - Deal Alert" was originally published by GameStar.

At a Glance

  • Pac-Man Connect and Play - 12 Classic Games

    $14.96 MSRP $19.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Computerworld's IT Salary Survey 2017 results
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon