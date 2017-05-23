There really ARE better ways to stay awake...

IT pilot fish is working late one night when there's a slight case of user error -- with more-than-slight consequences.

"There was a bank of network switches in a cabinet in cubeland -- no more room in the cable closet," says fish. "It was taken down when a colleague used a coffee jug and one of those in-the-cup immersion heaters to make tea.

"He forgot about his boiling water, and after giving the switches 15 minutes of a damn good steaming, the pot was dry.

"There followed an almighty bang and a flash of actinic light.

"And that was that for the switches plugged into the same line sans surge protection."

Sharky's burning the midnight tea -- er, oil -- waiting for your story to arrive. So send me your true tale of IT life at sharky@computerworld.com, and you'll score a sharp Shark shirt if I use it. Comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get your daily dose of out-takes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.