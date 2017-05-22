For enterprise protection, antivirus software is no longer enough

Antivirus software to protect corporate systems from malware is like a flu shot. You should have it, but it won't likely protect you from every strain of the flu.

"Antivirus is great for blocking known threats, but the issue has grown past viruses," said Ryan O’Leary, vice president of the Threat Research Center at WhiteHat Security. "Malware and vulnerabilities in the network or application can lead to far greater compromise."

Worse yet, new threats are being crafted faster than traditional antivirus can keep up.

“We as an industry need to recognize that defaulting to an antivirus and firewall mentality is leaving yourself wide open to compromise," O’Leary said. "Companies need to take a more holistic approach to their security program and start looking at application, network and malware issues that could compromise their entire company.”