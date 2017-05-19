The ransomware epidemic: How to prep for a shakedown

Preparing for the worst

Ransomware has left many organizations scrambling to protect themselves against what's coming or to prevent a repeat attack. Typically, ransomware finds its way in through an infected document or link; once a user clicks, a ransom note appears, demanding payment. By then, files have been encrypted, and backups deleted.

The first step in fighting back is to enable any protections available in antivirus software. Some firms disconnect network drives to limit damage; others revisit backup plans to recover files. Others are even starting to purchase Bitcoin so that a ransom can be paid quickly, minimizing business disruption. But paying up only reinforces the actions of an attacker. Many report that, even after paying, they never get their files back.