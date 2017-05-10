Centon is offering their 32GB Sport USB 2.0 flash drive for just $1.37 more than their 8GB model with the current deal on Amazon. The Sport DataStick features a rugged rubberized casing and is designed to be waterproof up to 1.5M with a leakproof cap. If you're looking to pick up some inexpensive storage, see the discounted Centon Electronics Sport 32GB USB DataStick now on Amazon.

This story, "21% off 32GB Centon Electronics Sport USB DataStick - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.