‘Adulting’ the Right Way: Redefine What It Means to Work and Play

The responsibilities that come with being an adult are rarely fun: working full time, paying bills, maintaining a car, doing the grocery shopping week after week. There’s even a word for it now: adulting. Millennials in particular are realizing that adulting isn’t all they thought it would be. As an employer, you can make adulting easier by giving employees back the valuable free time they’ve come to miss.

When employees say they want work-life balance, what they really want is the ability to get everything done that they need to do. That includes work, errands, household chores, as well as hobbies and recreation. Work shouldn’t take over to the point that they no longer have time to live their lives. At the same time, younger workers especially are looking for positions that appeal to their sense of purpose. That means work is no longer a means to an end. This is a win-win for both employee and employer: employees achieve a personal sense of fulfillment, and employers benefit from higher employee engagement.

Work-life balance and a sense of purpose are worthwhile endeavors, but the truth is that work isn’t always fulfilling. Sometimes life gets put on hold. The car still needs an oil change. The dry cleaning still needs dropping off and picking up. The refrigerator and pantry need restocking—and on a weekly basis, no less. Regardless of how fulfilled your employees are, they need downtime. Given that work days are only getting longer and other adult responsibilities loom, finding that downtime is becoming increasingly difficult.

You can help employees reclaim that down time. Providing onsite services is an easy way for companies to help employees save time doing the things they must do so that they have more time to do the things they want to do. For example, employees can have their car’s tires replaced or eyeglasses repaired during the course of the work day. They can even have groceries delivered to the workplace. A variety of errands that are associated with adulting (and even some fun activities, like Zumba or TRX classes) can be crossed off the to-do list so that weekends and evenings really are free.

But, there’s more to it than that, because what good is having more free time if you don’t have anything fun planned? On-site concierge, entertainment, and party-planning services help employees make the most of their down time. They can buy concert tickets, plan a family get-together, or identify local sights they haven’t yet visited. By taking care of low-value tasks at work and scheduling high-value activities for their free time, employees can redefine what it means to be an adult.

The benefits of offering on-site services extend to employers as well. When a company can improve its employees’ work and life satisfaction, it’s more likely to attract and retain engaged employees—employees that are well rested and ready to hit the ground running come Monday. It doesn’t get any better than that.

