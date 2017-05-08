Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

40% off Char-Broil Performance TRU Infrared 450 3-Burner Cart Gas Grill - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

gas grill
Credit: Amazon

The Char-Broil Performance TRU Infrared 450 3-Burner Cart Gas Grill is currently discounted a significant 40% to just $155, making it a worthy consideration for the upcoming Father's day. If I'm reading it correctly, $155 puts this 4-burner 450 model at $35 cheaper than the lesser 2-burner 300 model. Double-check my math, but I'm feeling good about this one. It would appear that you're getting a lot for your money at this price. The grill features an electronic ignition, infrared technology for faster and more even heating, a 10,000 BTU side-burner, durable porcelain-coated grates, and a generous 450 square-inch cooking surface. If you want or need a new grill at a very respectable price, see this deal now on Amazon

This story, "40% off Char-Broil Performance TRU Infrared 450 3-Burner Cart Gas Grill - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Char-Broil Performance TRU Infrared 450 3-Burner Cart Gas Grill

    $155.34 MSRP $259.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Computerworld's IT Salary Survey 2017 results
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon