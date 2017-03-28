IT Salary Survey 2017: Highlights

Salaries are rising, but at a slower pace

Tech pros who responded to Computerworld's 31st annual IT Salary Survey showed an interesting mix of optimism and anxiety. We polled 2,782 IT professionals — 55% technical staffers and 45% IT managers — asking them about their compensation, workloads, long-term career prospects and much more.

Most reported steady pay gains in 2017, but many still don’t feel they’re being paid what they’re worth. The job market is strong, but some fear a slowdown in IT spending and hiring in the days ahead.

[ Find your 2017 salary info at IT Salary Watch ]

Click through this slideshow for key findings from the survey, including which skills IT managers expect to hire for this year, what tech pros consider the biggest challenges they face, and which workplace perks are most valued by IT employees.