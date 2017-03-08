News

Microsoft's Visual Studio 2017 hits general availability

Microsoft’s latest IDE release is focused on multi-platform development

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

p1200405
Credit: Magdalena Petrova
More like this

Microsoft’s tools for developers hit another milestone Tuesday, when the company made Visual Studio 2017 generally available. As the name implies, this is the next major release of Microsoft’s integrated development environment.

It’s aimed at providing tools for developers to create modern apps for the cloud, mobile platforms and more. The software gained a Xamarin Forms previewer that lets users view a mobile user interface for iOS and Android apps as they’re writing XAML, an XML-based markup language developed by Microsoft.

Microsoft also added support for creating .NET Core 1.0 and 1.1 apps and  improved tools for working with containers. In addition, users will be able to open a file in Visual Studio 2017 without creating a project or a solution, which can hold multiple software projects.

On top of the feature changes, Microsoft also reworked Visual Studio 2017 to start up, load and debug faster. Developers can also pick and choose which components they install, which should make that process faster.

People who still want or need to use Visual Studio 2015 can continue to run it alongside Visual Studio 2017. Those folks who have beta versions of Microsoft’s new IDE will have to update their software. The Visual Studio 2017 installer should have an Upgrade button for those people who already have betas on their PCs.

Pricing for the different editions of Visual Studio 2017 remains the same as Visual Studio 2015. Microsoft offers a free community edition for individual developers and small teams, as well.

As part of the announcement, Microsoft also unveiled the next beta version of Visual Studio for Mac, a major update to Visual Studio Team Foundation Server 2017 and new functionality for Visual Studio Mobile Center.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Blair Hanley Frank is primarily focused on the public cloud, productivity and operating systems businesses for the IDG News Service.

Fix Windows 10 problems with these free Microsoft tools
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

FCC building in Washington
FCC reverses net neutrality ISP transparency rules

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has voted to roll back some net neutrality regulations that...

H-1B visa collage
Trump eyes an H-1B visa aimed at ‘best and brightest’

President Donald Trump is considering a new way of distributing the H-1B visa to ensure they go to the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
FCC
Senate resolution aims to roll back privacy rules for ISPs

A resolution introduced in the U.S. Senate aims to roll back privacy rules for broadband service...

youtube tv
How YouTube TV will kill cable

YouTube's new live TV service will make TV mobile, flexible, easy, competitive and super profitable for...

security camera attack surveillance
WikiLeaks' CIA document dump shows agency can compromise Android, TVs

WikiLeaks has released more than 8,700 documents it says come from the CIA's Center for Cyber...

robot
It’s time to tax the robots

That proposal, from Bill Gates, could do much to ease the social strains caused by automation.