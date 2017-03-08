News

First full-scale Hyperloop system is almost ready for takeoff

The structure spans 500 meters and weighs over 1 million kilograms

|

Video Correspondent, IDG News Service |

World Tech Update
First full-scale Hyperloop system is almost ready for takeoff   (1:14)
More for you to like:
R2-D2 airplane cleared for takeoff R2-D2 airplane cleared for takeoff (1:35)
Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed, NASA 4K channel - The Wrap Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed,... (2:56)
Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip explodes on demand Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip... (0:43)
DARPA presents its networked radiation detector DARPA presents its networked... (4:48)
Defense Secretary wants to work with tech start-ups Defense Secretary wants to work... (2:01)
Apple iPhone 3D Touch adds pressure sensitivity Apple iPhone 3D Touch adds... (1:45)
The test system, known as DevLoop, is located in the Nevada desert and built by LA-based company Hyperloop One. Hyperloop One hopes to begin testing the apparatus this year.
First full-scale Hyperloop system is almost ready for takeoff (1:14)
More like this

Hyperloop One is well on its way to developing the world's first fully operational Hyperloop transportation system. The company revealed its progress on Tuesday at the Middle East Rail conference in Dubai, sharing pictures and footage of its Nevada development site dubbed "DevLoop." 

Taking Elon Musk's Hyperloop concept of a levitating pod in a low-pressure tube, Hyperloop One has developed what is so far the only full-scale, full-system Hyperloop test site. In May, the company successfully tested its propulsion system and said it plans to test the entire apparatus this year. If successful, the first commercial application for the transportation system would be linking Dubai to Abu Duabi, a one-and-a-half-hour trip that would be reduced to just 12 minutes. 

On it's website, Hyperloop One said that it hopes to be transporting cargo by 2020 and passengers by 2021. 

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Magdalena Petrova is a Video Correspondent covering daily tech news for IDG News Service and is based in San Francisco.

Fix Windows 10 problems with these free Microsoft tools
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

FCC building in Washington
FCC reverses net neutrality ISP transparency rules

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has voted to roll back some net neutrality regulations that...

H-1B visa collage
Trump eyes an H-1B visa aimed at ‘best and brightest’

President Donald Trump is considering a new way of distributing the H-1B visa to ensure they go to the...

Popular Resources
Top Stories
FCC
Senate resolution aims to roll back privacy rules for ISPs

A resolution introduced in the U.S. Senate aims to roll back privacy rules for broadband service...

youtube tv
How YouTube TV will kill cable

YouTube's new live TV service will make TV mobile, flexible, easy, competitive and super profitable for...

security camera attack surveillance
WikiLeaks' CIA document dump shows agency can compromise Android, TVs

WikiLeaks has released more than 8,700 documents it says come from the CIA's Center for Cyber...

robot
It’s time to tax the robots

That proposal, from Bill Gates, could do much to ease the social strains caused by automation.