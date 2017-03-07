News

Video: When life gives you a 3D printer, make a house

That's what San Francisco-based company, Apis Cor, did with its portable machine

|

Video Correspondent, IDG News Service |

World Tech Update
When life gives you a 3D printer, make a house   (1:15)
More for you to like:
R2-D2 airplane cleared for takeoff R2-D2 airplane cleared for takeoff (1:35)
Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed, NASA 4K channel - The Wrap Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed,... (2:56)
Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip explodes on demand Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip... (0:43)
DARPA presents its networked radiation detector DARPA presents its networked... (4:48)
Defense Secretary wants to work with tech start-ups Defense Secretary wants to work... (2:01)
Apple iPhone 3D Touch adds pressure sensitivity Apple iPhone 3D Touch adds... (1:45)
Russia's first 3D-printed house was completed in 24 hours using a mobile 3D printer
When life gives you a 3D printer, make a house (1:15)
More like this

Russia now has its very first 3D-printed house. The construction process took only about 24 hours and cost around $10,000. 

The structure is around 38 square meters (about 400 square feet) and includes a kitchen, living room and bathroom. On its website, Apis Cor claims that this is the first house to be printed on site rather than being assembled from pre-printed pieces made at an alternate location. This was possible thanks to the company's mobile 3D printer and concrete mixer. Human workers were needed to install the home's windows and fixtures. 

Prior 3D-printed structures have included an apartment building and villa in China and an office building in Dubai. Both of these projects used building sections that were at least in part printed off site. 

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Magdalena Petrova is a Video Correspondent covering daily tech news for IDG News Service and is based in San Francisco.

7 Wi-Fi vulnerabilities beyond weak passwords
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

FCC building in Washington
FCC reverses net neutrality ISP transparency rules

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has voted to roll back some net neutrality regulations that...

H-1B visa collage
Trump eyes an H-1B visa aimed at ‘best and brightest’

President Donald Trump is considering a new way of distributing the H-1B visa to ensure they go to the...

Popular Resources
Top Stories
H-1B Visa statue of liberty against american flag
U.S. immigration data is on paper and a mess, says report

Data is inadequate and recorded in an inconsistent manner across federal agencies, according to a new...

robot
It’s time to tax the robots

That proposal, from Bill Gates, could do much to ease the social strains caused by automation.

tardisk pear expansion card
Review: The TarDisk doubles a MacBook’s storage in about 30 seconds (+video)

The TarDisk is a half-length SD card that fits flush with the body of an older MacBook or MacBook Pro...

eggs basket
Amazon shows why you shouldn’t put all your tech eggs in one cloud basket

On one really bad day, Amazon Web Services went haywire, and so did millions of users.