Not the kind of commitment she was looking for

This recently hired IT pilot fish gets called on the carpet by his boss, who wants to know why fish was unreachable the evening before until almost 9 p.m.

"She said she expects constant and quick responses to any kind of system problem," says fish.

"I reminded her of the class I was teaching at a local community college that night, which she already knew about. That really seemed to annoy her.

"When she started talking about commitment to the job, I reminded her that I accepted the contract to teach this class before she made me a job offer -- that I had a commitment to those students as well.

"I also pointed out that I brought up the teaching during our interview.

"We never did see eye to eye -- and that job didn't last long."

