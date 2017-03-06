Esri to kick off GIS DevSummit with live stream, new resources

Esri will kick off its Developer Summit tomorrow with a keynote of plenary sessions from 8:30 am to noon Pacific time (11:30 am to 3 pm East Coast). The sessions, covering issues surrounding adding geospatial capabilities to applications, will be available at www.esri.com/events/devsummit.

Esri will also be promoting new resources for developers at the conference, including ArcGIS DevLabs, an instructional site which promises to "learn how to build an [Esri-enabled] app in 15 minutes."

Additional sessions will be recorded and posted for later viewing on YouTube and Esri's own video site, E360, probably three to four weeks after the conference, according to an Esri spokesman. Associated code is available on GitHub.

The company will also be holding sessions about its geocoding block on the PubNub Data Stream Network. This allows developers to use Esri geocoding for realtime data (PubNub CEO Todd Greene will be givering a keynote address on Wednesday).