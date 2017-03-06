News

Esri to kick off GIS DevSummit with live stream, new resources

Computerworld |

Esri tutorials
Credit: Screenshot of Esri tutorial site
More like this

Esri will kick off its Developer Summit tomorrow with a keynote of plenary sessions from 8:30 am to noon Pacific time (11:30 am to 3 pm East Coast). The sessions, covering issues surrounding adding geospatial capabilities to applications, will be available at www.esri.com/events/devsummit.

Esri will also be promoting new resources for developers at the conference, including ArcGIS DevLabs, an instructional site which promises to "learn how to build an [Esri-enabled] app in 15 minutes."

Additional sessions will be recorded and posted for later viewing on YouTube and Esri's own video site, E360, probably three to four weeks after the conference, according to an Esri spokesman. Associated code is available on GitHub.

The company will also be holding sessions about its geocoding block on the PubNub Data Stream Network. This allows developers to use Esri geocoding for realtime data (PubNub CEO Todd Greene will be givering a keynote address on Wednesday).

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Sharon Machlis is Executive Editor, Online & Data Analytics at Computerworld, where she works on data journalism projects and in-house editor tools in addition to writing and editing.

7 Wi-Fi vulnerabilities beyond weak passwords
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

FCC building in Washington
FCC reverses net neutrality ISP transparency rules

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has voted to roll back some net neutrality regulations that...

H-1B visa collage
Trump eyes an H-1B visa aimed at ‘best and brightest’

President Donald Trump is considering a new way of distributing the H-1B visa to ensure they go to the...

Popular Resources
Top Stories
windows 10 UUP
Microsoft's update shrinking reduces Windows 10 Insider betas by 65%

Rather than deliver every file necessary to assemble the upgrade prior to installation, Unified Update...

eggs basket
Amazon shows why you shouldn’t put all your tech eggs in one cloud basket

On one really bad day, Amazon Web Services went haywire, and so did millions of users.

stratasys infinite build 3d demonstrator
Ford tests 3D printer that can manufacture car parts of any size and shape

Ford said it is testing a new 3D printer capable of making car parts of unlimited size and shape, which...

future what is next
Preparing for the 15-year future

The answers to the questions you ask yourself will determine the direction you take your organization.