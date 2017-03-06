News

Okta acquires Stormpath to boost its identity services for developers

The team will join Okta, and Stormpath's service will shut down

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

okta office photo
Credit: Okta
More like this

Okta has acquired Stormpath, a company that provides authentication services for developers. The deal should help the identity provider improve its developer-facing capabilities.

Stormpath offered developers a set of tools for managing user logins for their apps. Rather than building a login system from scratch, developers could call the Stormpath API and have the company take care of it for them. Frederic Kerrest, Okta’s co-founder and chief operating officer, said that the acquisition should help his company build self-service capabilities for developers.

While Okta is probably best known for its identity and access management products aimed at businesses’ internal use, the company also operates a developer platform aimed at helping app developers handle user identity. Kerrest said that the developer capabilities are a fast-growing part of Okta’s business, but that its functionality could use some help. That’s where this acquisition comes in.

“We do well obviously [selling] at the executive level, but we think that there are ways we can do better working bottom-up with developers and better serve their needs,” Kerrest said.

The Stormpath team, including co-founders Alex Salazar and Les Hazlewood, will be joining Okta. They’ll be working on improving Okta’s developer platform capabilities.

Okta will eventually shut down Stormpath’s service as a result of the deal. Kerrest said that his company is working on building tools to migrate customers from one service to the other.

One of the benefits of the acquisition is that Okta and Stormpath have some shared customers, and those businesses should be able to use one company’s services for their identity needs when all is said and done.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Blair Hanley Frank is primarily focused on the public cloud, productivity and operating systems businesses for the IDG News Service.

7 Wi-Fi vulnerabilities beyond weak passwords
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

FCC building in Washington
FCC reverses net neutrality ISP transparency rules

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has voted to roll back some net neutrality regulations that...

H-1B visa collage
Trump eyes an H-1B visa aimed at ‘best and brightest’

President Donald Trump is considering a new way of distributing the H-1B visa to ensure they go to the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
H-1B visa Statue of Liberty America
U.S. suspends fast-track H-1B processing, blames backlog

The White House decision to suspend premium processing for H-1B visa holders is being blamed on a visa...

stratasys infinite build 3d demonstrator
Ford tests 3D printer that can manufacture car parts of any size and shape

Ford said it is testing a new 3D printer capable of making car parts of unlimited size and shape, which...

future what is next
Preparing for the 15-year future

The answers to the questions you ask yourself will determine the direction you take your organization.

xslate r12 manufacturing aircraft
Shake, rattle and roll: We test 3 rugged tablets (with video)

We dropped, sprayed and shook three ruggedized Windows 10 tablets from Getac, Panasonic and Xplore....