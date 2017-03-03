sponsored

In the cloud or moving to it?

CIO |

More like this

Managing a growing hybrid cloud infrastructure, no matter the size of your team, can introduce a lot of complexity. You want to be able to take inventory, diagnose and respond to misconfigurations, and monitor deployments across your environment. You want to be able to scale, and do it securely.

We’ve put together a resource kit to show you how cloud management can be done. It includes:

  • A case study of how 1-800-Flowers.com moved to the cloud and achieved elasticity to respond to peak seasonal demand and limit costs.

  • The paper we wrote with Windows IT Pro called “Manage Change, Enforce Security, and Incorporate Cloud in Your Windows Ecosystem.”

  • Our ebook "Cloud and the Enterprise" that examines some use cases of real-world successes in the cloud, and show you the pitfalls to avoid and the benefits you can gain.

  • A paper highlighting how you can simplify the management of your Amazon EC2 Instances with Puppet. It covers policy-based auto-signing, secure data (a.k.a. trusted facts) and Puppet Enterprise integrations with documentation and example code.

  • A solution brief outlining Puppet’s cloud management solution

You’ll see how Puppet Enterprise helps unify physical, virtual, cloud environments by automating every stage of of your modern data center. With Puppet, you can streamline the management of compute, storage and network resources and efficiently adopt cloud for building new applications or scale workloads across heterogeneous environments, and with various flavors of public, private and hybrid cloud. With Puppet, all this can be done simply, scalably, and securely.

Get the cloud resource kit.

This story, "In the cloud or moving to it?" was originally published by CIO.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:
7 Wi-Fi vulnerabilities beyond weak passwords
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

FCC building in Washington
FCC reverses net neutrality ISP transparency rules

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has voted to roll back some net neutrality regulations that...

H-1B visa collage
Trump eyes an H-1B visa aimed at ‘best and brightest’

President Donald Trump is considering a new way of distributing the H-1B visa to ensure they go to the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
snap ipo1
With influx of IPO cash, what is Snap’s next move?

With its successful IPO now done, Snap's most likely focus will be on finding key acquisitions to keep...

shark fin
Sharky surfaces with true tales of Shark Tank

The character known only as Sharky takes a break from poring over readers' emails to share true tales...

Computerworld 2017 Premier 100 Technology Leaders
2017 Premier 100 Leaders: IT in the driver’s seat

These 100 tech leaders have raised the stakes, delivering steady, game-changing innovation and...

iphone 7 lightning port
Why Apple won’t ditch Lightning for USB-C in the next iPhone

Apple no doubt has big plans for its upcoming iPhone, but eliminating the Lightning connector and...