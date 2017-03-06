Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

9% off Vilros Raspberry Pi 3 Complete Starter Kit - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

raspberry pi kit
Credit: Amazon
More like this

If you're looking to get started with Raspberry Pi, this Raspberry PI Complete Starter Kit comes with everything you need. And right now you'll save some bucks buying it on Amazon with this 9% off deal ($67.99 -- See it now on Amazon). The Vilros kit contains:

  • Raspberry Pi 3 (RPi3) Model B Quad-Core 1.2 GHz 1 GB RAM
  • Raspberry Pi Transparent Enclosure Case -- includes mounting slot and screws for a raspberry pi camera module (sold separately) 
  • Sandisk 32 GB Micro SD Card Preloaded with NOOBS software
  • SD card Adapter 
  • 2.5A 5 ft. Micro USB Power Supply with Noise Filter (UL Listed)
  • 6 Foot High Quality HDMI Cable 
  • Heatsink for Raspberry Pi (Set of 2)

This story, "9% off Vilros Raspberry Pi 3 Complete Starter Kit - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Vilros Raspberry Pi 3 Complete Starter Kit with Clear Case and 32GB SD Card

    $67.99 MSRP $74.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

7 Wi-Fi vulnerabilities beyond weak passwords
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

FCC building in Washington
FCC reverses net neutrality ISP transparency rules

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has voted to roll back some net neutrality regulations that...

H-1B visa collage
Trump eyes an H-1B visa aimed at ‘best and brightest’

President Donald Trump is considering a new way of distributing the H-1B visa to ensure they go to the...

Popular Resources
Top Stories
H-1B visa Statue of Liberty America
U.S. suspends fast-track H-1B processing, blames backlog

The White House decision to suspend premium processing for H-1B visa holders is being blamed on a visa...

stratasys infinite build 3d demonstrator
Ford tests 3D printer that can manufacture car parts of any size and shape

Ford said it is testing a new 3D printer capable of making car parts of unlimited size and shape, which...

future what is next
Preparing for the 15-year future

The answers to the questions you ask yourself will determine the direction you take your organization.

xslate r12 manufacturing aircraft
Shake, rattle and roll: We test 3 rugged tablets (with video)

We dropped, sprayed and shook three ruggedized Windows 10 tablets from Getac, Panasonic and Xplore....