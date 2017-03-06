On diversity, inclusion and the horrendous misogyny in the tech industry

I’m a pretty level-headed guy, not one to get emotional about stuff that happens out there in the wide world.

I also have the good fortune of having grown up in New Zealand, one of the most egalitarian societies on Earth. First to give women the vote (yay! Kate Sheppard), until recently sporting a prime minister, governor general and head supreme court judge who were all women, and generally a place where, I thought, meritocracy trumps all.

But then the other day I was talking to an awesome startup founder and CEO. This founder is one of those rare people one discovers in the ecosystem -- passionate, driven, professional. Pretty much ticking all the boxes that a potential investor would want. She also happens to be a woman, which in my view makes zero difference. She’s awesome because she’s awesome, not helped or hindered in any way because she’s a woman.

This particular CEO is currently raising funds and she told me about one engagement with a local angel investor who told her, to paraphrase, that if she told prospective investors that she was single, she’d likely have better luck fundraising.

Words failed me.

Coincidentally, I’ve recently been asked to participate on a small global group that Microsoft set up. One of a number of Technical Advisory Groups (TAGs), this group, unlike the others, isn’t focused on a particular technology area, but rather looks at the issues around inclusivity and diversity in the technology industry.

There are two independent members from New Zealand: a well-known nanoscientist and educator Michelle Dickensen (aka Nanogirl) and myself. At the first session we had, Dickensen and I sparred a little bit -- my perspective was one of wanting to highlight good behavior as a way of positively reinforcing the stuff we want to happen (“be the change you want to see”) -- her perspective was more heavy-duty, suggesting that sometimes it is necessary to find “forcing functions” to actively reverse bad behaviors.

I was pretty convinced that I was right. But as a white male, my context was very different from hers, and I believed that by and large people are good and the right stuff will happen.

Now I’m not so sure.

I’d like to think that this particular aforementioned investor is a bad player and very much an outlier, but what if he isn’t? What if his behavior is symptomatic of attitudes (conscious or not) in our local ecosystem? What should I, as someone asked to further the aims of inclusivity and diversity, do with this knowledge.

Well, for a start, I’ll actively disengage from this particular individual. That goes without saying. I’ll do more than my fair share to support this particular entrepreneur, if for no other reason than to redress the imbalance she’s experienced in her engagements with male members of the ecosystem. I’ll do more to articulate the problems, and the solutions (including through the writing of this post). I won’t suggest that all men, by association, are guilty, and will continue to highlight those who do things the right way. And I’ll try harder to showcase people who succeed in the face of a playing field that is far from level, not because of the slope of the field per se, but because of the awesome stuff they do.

And hopefully, over time, we’ll change things for the better.

