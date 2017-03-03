News

Apple forfeits teachers' pet rep as U.S. share sinks

Chromebooks continued to grab K-12 hardware share in 2016

|

Senior Reporter, Computerworld |

education primary
Credit: Thinkstock
More like this

Apple last year again lost ground in the U.S. K-12 market, as Google with its Chrome OS continued to make gains, a research firm said Thursday.

In 2016, 58% of the 12.6 million mobile computers shipped to educational customers -- or approximately 7.3 million -- were powered by Chrome OS, up from 50% of 2015's 10.7 million (or 5.35 million), U.K.-based Futuresource Consulting said in a report yesterday.

Meanwhile, Apple's OS X/macOS and iOS operating systems -- which power Macs and iPads, respectively -- fell from a combined 25% share in 2015 (or 2.7 million devices) to 19% in 2016 (or 2.4 million).

Futuresource counted laptops, tablets, Chromebooks and the aged category dubbed "netbooks," but omitted desktop computers in its tallies.

The downturn in Apple's K-12 fate last year was the second consecutive decline, according to Futuresource: In 2014, OS X + iOS accounted for 34% of educational mobile computer shipments in the U.S. That year, Chrome OS's share was 38%.

While Apple's share was falling and Google's was climbing, Microsoft's remained stable, said Futuresource: Windows powered 25% of the shipped computers in 2014, dipped to 22% the next year and held steady at the same share in 2016.

Apple's educational reputation harks back nearly 40 years, with roots in the Apple IIe that became the de facto educational computer in the K-12 world. But the higher prices of the Mac successor, and continued premium cost of the company's iPad from 2010 on, allowed first the Windows PC and then later, Chromebooks, to curry favor because of their lower acquisition costs.

Futuresource cited Chromebooks' affordability and manageability as selling points, but not surprisingly in an environment where school district dollars are ever more precious, stressed the former above all else. "The rise of Chromebooks has also set new industry benchmarks with regards to average device pricing, with prices reaching as low as $120 on certain projects," the research firm said.

Microsoft has announced initiatives to better compete with Chrome OS -- an attempt to move Windows' share from its mid-20s mark -- such as January's trumpeting of Windows 10 devices as low as $189, and Intune for Education, cloud-based device management priced at $30 per machine, the same Google charges for its Chrome OS management suite.

The Redmond, Wash. company is also reportedly working on a new edition of Windows 10, tagged as "Windows 10 Cloud," to power Chromebook competitors. Even so, Microsoft "continues to face challenges to win back end-user mindshare" in the educational space, said Mike Fisher, an analyst at Futuresource, in a Thursday statement.

futuresource 2 Futuresource Consulting

Apple's share of the U.S. K-12 educational market has slipped two years running, while Chrome OS's has climbed to claim the largest chunk by far.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Senior Reporter Gregg Keizer covers Microsoft, security issues, Apple, web browsers and general technology breaking news for Computerworld.

7 Wi-Fi vulnerabilities beyond weak passwords
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

FCC building in Washington
FCC reverses net neutrality ISP transparency rules

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has voted to roll back some net neutrality regulations that...

H-1B visa collage
Trump eyes an H-1B visa aimed at ‘best and brightest’

President Donald Trump is considering a new way of distributing the H-1B visa to ensure they go to the...

Popular Resources
Top Stories
snap ipo1
With influx of IPO cash, what is Snap’s next move?

With its successful IPO now done, Snap's most likely focus will be on finding key acquisitions to keep...

shark fin
Sharky surfaces with true tales of Shark Tank

The character known only as Sharky takes a break from poring over readers' emails to share true tales...

Computerworld 2017 Premier 100 Technology Leaders
2017 Premier 100 Leaders: IT in the driver’s seat

These 100 tech leaders have raised the stakes, delivering steady, game-changing innovation and...

iphone 7 lightning port
Why Apple won’t ditch Lightning for USB-C in the next iPhone

Apple no doubt has big plans for its upcoming iPhone, but eliminating the Lightning connector and...