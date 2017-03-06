Opinion

In fairness, there probably WAS a reason...

Flashback to the 1980s, when this pilot fish is working for a big computer vendor as a field service tech.

"One day, at a customer site and up to my elbows in a large-capacity drum printer with parts everywhere, I got a call from my boss," says fish. "He told me, 'We have a situation a few blocks from you. Drop everything and head over there, calm the customer down and fix their issue.'

"I dropped everything, took a few tools with me, walked over to the irate customer's site and got an earful."

Customer: "I have never been so insulted in my entire life!"

Fish: What can I do to help?

Customer: "We have a printer that just won't work and I called it in for service and this rude guy showed up to fix it."

Fish: What happened?

Customer: "He walked over to the printer and plugged it into the wall outlet. It came on. I said, 'You must think I'm stupid.' He responded, 'Lady, that's the first thing you've said that I agree with' and handed me a billable service ticket and walked out."

Fish: So, what would you like me to do?

Customer: "Check the printer to see why it was unplugged."

Sighs fish, "And no, I didn't throw any more gasoline on the fire. It was all I could do not to laugh out loud."

