Are virtual CISOs the answer to your security problems?

Chief Information Security Officers are a relatively rare breed. Information security is, after all, a fairly recent addition to or subset of IT, and while most large organizations now do profess to having a CISO, CSO or head of information security, many still don’t. Indeed, it’s often the case that a company appoints its first CISO in the aftermath of a data breach - like Target did in 2014 or Sony in 2011.
However, landing yourself a CISO, and a good one at that, isn’t straightforward.
It’s well documented that the InfoSec landscape has a huge skills gap, with Cisco, training body ISC2 and other authorities putting the shortage at around 1.5 to 2 million personnel, and ISACA speaking of a “missing generation” of security staff.
This shortage -- though disputed by some, including the Department of Homeland Security -- is most keenly felt with network analysts and, increasingly, data scientists. But it also impacts firms at the CISO level too.
To continue reading this article register now
Learn More Existing Users Sign In