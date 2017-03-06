Smart technical gear for a winter trek

Technology is not all about iPhones and laptops. I recently tested several products out on an island in the dead of winter to see how the wicking materials worked, whether a pair of snowshoes could withstand icy conditions, and...if I could survive by myself.

This high-tech down jacket uses a battery pack to heat up the lining (and the gloves, which connect using a wire). The battery pack also doubles as a USB phone charger.

This jacket looks like a shirt but is made from a thick Merino wool material -- in my tests, the jacket felt warm enough for everyday use inside but fended off the winter conditions.

Another piece of technical clothing, this jacket is made from a woven twill with a densely knit polyester fleece material for extra warmth. On the island it barely noticed the cold.

These hiking boots for winter use the new Vibram Arctic Grip. On slick ice, the grip was astounding--they take the fear out of walking across a slick lake.

Ice and snow are no match for these high-tech snowshoes, which strap in quickly using new quick-latch bindings. The platform sags (in a good way) for a cushioned feel.

A big bonus with these winter gloves -- which use an interior liner glove for extra warmth -- is that the fingertips are touchscreen compatible for use with a phone or tablet.

A water repellant jacket made from a stretchable material (ideal for a brisk walk), the Nano-Air Light Hybrid Jacket is like an insulation layer for your body.

Designed for max protection from the cold, this base-layer was essential on the island. It uses muscle compression, wicking technology, and vibration reduction to keep you warm.

