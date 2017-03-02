News

Microsoft starts selling 6 more years of Windows Server support

'First phase in a longer-term strategy' to convince customers to move to the cloud, analyst argues

|

Senior Reporter, Computerworld |

p1200405
Credit: Magdalena Petrova
More like this

Microsoft yesterday started selling extended support for its Windows Server software, letting corporate customers add up to six years to the lifespan of Windows Server 2008 and later, and SQL Server 2008 and later.

The company had announced this "Premium Assurance" in December, saying then that the extended support would be available for purchase this month.

Under Premium Assurance, only vulnerabilities graded as "Critical" and "Important" will be patched. The extended support costs between 5% and 12% of the current licensing cost for each year of coverage, depending on when a customer commits. The sooner a plan is bought, the lower the price.

If Premium Assurance for Windows Server Datacenter is bought before the end of June, for example, the price would be approximately $31 per license. But from July 2019 on, the cost would be $76 per license, representing a 145% increase.

Caveats abound. Only licenses covered by Software Assurance, the annuity-like program Microsoft sells whose biggest benefit is an upgrade right, can have their support extended by Premium Assurance. And the additional six years must be added before the product reaches the end of its traditional decade of support. That means Premium Assurance for Windows Server 2008 must be purchased before Jan. 14, 2020.

Also, said Microsoft, to buy Premium Assurance, the customer must purchase it for "all servers with active Software Assurance that were purchased using ... Enterprise Agreement (EA), Enterprise Agreement Subscription (EAS), Enrollment for Education Solutions, [or] Server and Cloud Enrollment."

Support for Windows Server or SQL Server licenses bought through licensing programs other than those four cannot be extended with Premium Assurance, Microsoft said.

In December, Microsoft described the extended support option as a way for customers to "meet compliance requirements and ensure security on systems" they were not ready to upgrade to a newer Windows or SQL Server edition.

Yesterday, the explanation was slightly different. "These new offerings are designed to provide flexibility by enabling legacy applications to continue running without disruption as you modernize applications and infrastructure, or move to cloud," read a post to a Microsoft blog.

Three months ago, analysts said that Premium Assurance was being offered to keep customers from jumping to rival server and database vendors when support for their Microsoft software ended.

Microsoft's long-term goal, argued the experts, is to pull customers to Azure, the company's cloud-based service. "I see this as the first phase in a longer-term strategy to get people to move [server workloads] into the cloud," said Dolores Ianni, research director at Gartner, in a December interview.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Senior Reporter Gregg Keizer covers Microsoft, security issues, Apple, web browsers and general technology breaking news for Computerworld.

7 Wi-Fi vulnerabilities beyond weak passwords
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

FCC building in Washington
FCC reverses net neutrality ISP transparency rules

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has voted to roll back some net neutrality regulations that...

H-1B visa collage
Trump eyes an H-1B visa aimed at ‘best and brightest’

President Donald Trump is considering a new way of distributing the H-1B visa to ensure they go to the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
HP HPE media gallery image 5
HPE refocuses tech services group on cloud, big data

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has revamped its technology services unit to focus on helping customers...

iphone 7 lightning port
Why Apple won’t ditch Lightning for USB-C in the next iPhone

Apple no doubt has big plans for its upcoming iPhone, but eliminating the Lightning connector and...

Computerworld - Mingis on Tech - video podcast teaser [3x2/1800x1200]
Mingis on Tech: The skinny on self-driving cars, wireless iPhone charging and

Here's why the self-driving car of your dreams is a mirage, at least for the foreseeable future. But an...

Computerworld - Premier 100 Technology Leaders 2017 - Cover story [3x2 carousel teaser]
Meet the 2017 Premier 100 Honorees

This year’s awards honor 100 women and men who deliver game-changing innovation by creating new...