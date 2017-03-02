News

HPE refocuses tech services group on cloud, big data

The new Pointnext group will help customers adopt emerging technologies

|

Senior Editor, IDG News Service |

HP HPE media gallery image 5
Credit: HP Enterprise
More like this

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has revamped its technology services unit to focus on helping customers adopt emerging technologies, including cloud computing, the internet of things, and big data.

HPE's new Pointnext technology services division, announced Thursday, is designed to help businesses speed up their adoption of several technologies, also including hybrid IT services and analytics, the company said. HPE announced the rebranded services unit with an "unboxing" video.

The revamped technology services unit is designed to meet customer needs as digital transformation is "driving an incredible pace of change" in the IT industry, Antonio Neri, executive vice president and general manager of the HPE Enterprise Group, said in a press release.

HPE Pointnext combines HPE's consulting and support organizations in one group under general manager Ana Pinczuk, former chief product officer at Veritas. HPE announced her hiring last month.

Pointnext will use HPE's 25,000 technology services specialists in 80 countries to help business with digital transformations, the company said.

Crawford Del Prete, an enterprise computing analyst at IDC, called the announcement a relaunch and rebranding of HPE's tech services group. 

The announcement comes after HPE's announcement of a merger of its separate enterprise services unit with CSC, he noted.

Technology services have been "a bright spot in HPE's portfolio, and with the spin-merge of professional services to CSC, will be the focus of HPE's services in the future," he said via email.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Grant Gross edits and assigns stories and writes about technology and telecom policy in the U.S. government for the IDG News Service. He is based outside of Washington, D.C.

7 Wi-Fi vulnerabilities beyond weak passwords
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

FCC building in Washington
FCC reverses net neutrality ISP transparency rules

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has voted to roll back some net neutrality regulations that...

H-1B visa collage
Trump eyes an H-1B visa aimed at ‘best and brightest’

President Donald Trump is considering a new way of distributing the H-1B visa to ensure they go to the...

Popular Resources
Top Stories
chrome intro
Chrome for MacOS to block rogue ad injections and settings changes

Google has expanded its Safe Browsing service, allowing Google Chrome on macOS to better protect users...

Computerworld - Mingis on Tech - video podcast teaser [3x2/1800x1200]
Mingis on Tech: The skinny on self-driving cars, wireless iPhone charging and

Here's why the self-driving car of your dreams is a mirage, at least for the foreseeable future. But an...

Computerworld - Premier 100 Technology Leaders 2017 - Cover story [3x2 carousel teaser]
Meet the 2017 Premier 100 Honorees

This year’s awards honor 100 women and men who deliver game-changing innovation by creating new...

stretched money budget
Trump announces budget cuts that may give China tech leadership

One analyst says he expects cuts of 10% in most non-defense-related agencies.