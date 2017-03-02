News

Slack bug paved the way for a hack that can steal user access

The problem deals with the postMessage API the chat application uses to exchange data between browser windows

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

p1200475
Credit: Magdalena Petrova
More like this

One bug in Slack, the popular work chat application, was enough for a security researcher to design a hack that could trick users into handing over access to their accounts.

Bug bounty hunter Frans Rosen noticed he could steal Slack access tokens to user accounts due to a flaw in the way the application communicates data in an internet browser.

“Slack missed an important step when using a technology called postMessage,” Rosen said on Wednesday in an email.  

PostMessage is a kind of command that can let separate browser windows communicate with each other. In Slack, it’s used whenever the chat application opens a new window to enable a voice call.

Ideally, an application that uses postMessage will validate the origin of all data exchanged between separate windows, to keep the process secure. However, Slack wasn’t doing this, according to Rosen.

“Not validating them was a clear indication to me that I could start to do fun stuff,” he wrote in a blog post for security firm Detectify, which he advises.

Last week, he discovered the problem and realized he could siphon a user’s access token through the postMessage bug.

“If you have a browser window, and open a new window by clicking on a link, those two windows can communicate using postMessage,” he said in an email.

But what if one of those windows is an imposter? That’s what Rosen essentially created with a malicious webpage that can hijack the Slack application.

He demonstrated the theoretical hack in a video. The malicious webpage will open a Slack window that then forces a victim’s account to hand over its access token.

Fortunately, Slack has fixed the issue. The company has found after a thorough investigation that the flaw was never exploited, according to a posting on HackerOne, a bug bounty platform.

"To work securely with postMessage you always need to verify the origin of every message," Rosen added.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Michael Kan covers security for IDG News Service.

7 Wi-Fi vulnerabilities beyond weak passwords
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

FCC building in Washington
FCC reverses net neutrality ISP transparency rules

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has voted to roll back some net neutrality regulations that...

H-1B visa collage
Trump eyes an H-1B visa aimed at ‘best and brightest’

President Donald Trump is considering a new way of distributing the H-1B visa to ensure they go to the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
HP HPE media gallery image 5
HPE refocuses tech services group on cloud, big data

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has revamped its technology services unit to focus on helping customers...

iphone 7 lightning port
Why Apple won’t ditch Lightning for USB-C in the next iPhone

Apple no doubt has big plans for its upcoming iPhone, but eliminating the Lightning connector and...

Computerworld - Mingis on Tech - video podcast teaser [3x2/1800x1200]
Mingis on Tech: The skinny on self-driving cars, wireless iPhone charging and

Here's why the self-driving car of your dreams is a mirage, at least for the foreseeable future. But an...

Computerworld - Premier 100 Technology Leaders 2017 - Cover story [3x2 carousel teaser]
Meet the 2017 Premier 100 Honorees

This year’s awards honor 100 women and men who deliver game-changing innovation by creating new...