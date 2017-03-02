Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

52% off Logitech Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

multidevice keyboard
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Here's a Bluetooth keyboard for your computer that you can also use with your tablet and smartphone -- switch between all three effortlessly by just turning the dial. And unlike other Bluetooth keyboards, Logitech has integrated a cradle so your device stays propped up at just the right angle as you type. Works with Windows or Mac, Android or iOS, and features a key layout you'll be familiar with on any of those platforms. Logitech's multi-device keyboard currently averages 4 out of 5 stars from over 1,350 people (read reviews) on Amazon, where its typical list price of $49.99 has been recently dropped 52% to just $23.99.  See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "52% off Logitech Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • unknown Logitech Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard K480 for Computers, Tablets and Smartphones, Black (920-006342)

    $23.99 MSRP $49.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

7 Wi-Fi vulnerabilities beyond weak passwords
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

FCC building in Washington
FCC reverses net neutrality ISP transparency rules

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has voted to roll back some net neutrality regulations that...

H-1B visa collage
Trump eyes an H-1B visa aimed at ‘best and brightest’

President Donald Trump is considering a new way of distributing the H-1B visa to ensure they go to the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
HP HPE media gallery image 5
HPE refocuses tech services group on cloud, big data

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has revamped its technology services unit to focus on helping customers...

Computerworld - Mingis on Tech - video podcast teaser [3x2/1800x1200]
Mingis on Tech: The skinny on self-driving cars, wireless iPhone charging and

Here's why the self-driving car of your dreams is a mirage, at least for the foreseeable future. But an...

Computerworld - Premier 100 Technology Leaders 2017 - Cover story [3x2 carousel teaser]
Meet the 2017 Premier 100 Honorees

This year’s awards honor 100 women and men who deliver game-changing innovation by creating new...

stretched money budget
Trump announces budget cuts that may give China tech leadership

One analyst says he expects cuts of 10% in most non-defense-related agencies.